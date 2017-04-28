Man from El Salvador sentenced for illegal re-entry

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A man from El Salvador was sentenced Thursday in federal court to seven months in prison for unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported for raping a child. Juan Ramon Montoya-Martinez, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa, who ordered Montoya-Martinez be turned over to the Department of Homeland Security after he ...