Don't Miss
Home / News / Man from El Salvador sentenced for illegal re-entry

Man from El Salvador sentenced for illegal re-entry

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2017 0

A man from El Salvador was sentenced Thursday in federal court to seven months in prison for unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported for raping a child. Juan Ramon Montoya-Martinez, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa, who ordered Montoya-Martinez be turned over to the Department of Homeland Security after he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo