Prosecutors file additional charges against inauguration protesters

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors on Thursday filed additional charges against more than 200 protesters who were arrested during President Trump's inauguration in January. While the majority of the protesters were initially charged with one count of felony rioting, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment and added new charges: inciting or urging to riot, conspiracy to riot ...