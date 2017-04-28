Rochester man pleads guilty in Bitcoin case

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2017 0

A Rochester man on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to making material false statements and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. Richard Petix, 32, is facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison when he is sentenced on May 1 by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Petix lied to federal probation officers and law enforcement ...

