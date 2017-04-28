Don't Miss
Wayne County woman admits bank fraud

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2017 0

A Wayne County woman has admitted bank fraud Thursday in federal court. Cortney Vogt, 37, admitted that while an employee of SalesSource International, a Rochester business, she forged and cashed 132 business checks from an account at Canandaigua National Bank. She stole more than $134,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years ...

