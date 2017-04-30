Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 21, 2017

Deeds filed April 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 21, 2017 76   Brighton CORNELL, MICHAEL C to MCCABE, LAURYN G et ano Property Address: 3395 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11849  Page: 691 Tax Account: 137.12-2-6 Full Sale Price: $520,000 KISSEL, BENEDETTA ANN to HEAD, CHARLES ROBERT Property Address: 225 NORMAN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11849  Page: 473 Tax Account: 148.07-2-22 Full Sale Price: $1 FLYNN, KATHLEEN A et al to 36 FORT HILL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo