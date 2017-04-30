Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 21, 2017 77   Brockport AKERS, KEITH & AKERS, SHANNON Property Address: 16 CHERRY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1104 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $154,563.00   Churchville JENNINGS, JOHN C & JENNINGS, KRISTIN A Property Address: 417 PALMER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9412 Lender: CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Amount: $35,888.55   East Rochester BABINGER, MICHAEL P Property Address: 407 W SPRUCE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2131 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

