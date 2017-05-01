Don't Miss
Home / Law / Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award: Frank Geraci’s legal career marked by innovative programs

Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award: Frank Geraci’s legal career marked by innovative programs

By: Bennett Loudon May 1, 2017 0

The spacious office of U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frank P. Geraci is filled with countless mementos of his nearly 40-year career. On one shelf are souvenirs of his beloved Boston Red Sox and another holds a sign that marked the entrance to the law practice Geraci shared with Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman. Geraci has garnered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo