Barclay Damon's Women's Forum held at Perkins Mansion

Barclay Damon’s Women’s Forum held at Perkins Mansion

By: Nora A. Jones May 1, 2017 0

The AAUW/Perkins Mansion at 494 East Ave. offered mansion tours last week as women from across the community gathered for this year’s Women’s Forum hosted by the Rochester office of Barclay Damon. The 1906-built home is a modified English Tudor, originally owned by Elizabeth Perkins. It was donated to the American Association of University Women in ...

