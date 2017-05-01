Barclay Damon’s Women’s Forum held at Perkins Mansion

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The AAUW/Perkins Mansion at 494 East Ave. offered mansion tours last week as women from across the community gathered for this year’s Women’s Forum hosted by the Rochester office of Barclay Damon. The 1906-built home is a modified English Tudor, originally owned by Elizabeth Perkins. It was donated to the American Association of University Women in ...