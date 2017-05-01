Don't Miss
Commentary: 14th Amendment remade Constitution, defined citizenship

By: Commentary: KEVIN RYAN May 1, 2017 0

Today we celebrate the Fourteenth Amendment, which has become the heart of the constitutional system within which we live and practice our profession. Our constitution (lower case because I’m talking not about the document itself but about the makeup of the nation) has not remained — nor could it have possibly remained — static throughout ...

