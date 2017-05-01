Fourth Department – Due Process: People v. Jones

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Due Process Photo Identification – Defendant’s Summation – Opening the Door People v. Jones KA 15-00106 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from the conviction of two counts of murder arising from the shooting of a drug dealer during a robbery. He argues that he was denied ...