Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Grabar v. Nichols, Long & Moore Construction Corp.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Grabar v. Nichols, Long & Moore Construction Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Inherent Risk Related to Elevation Grabar v. Nichols, Long & Moore Construction Corp. CA 16-00985 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a Labor Law action when the trailer on which the plaintiff was standing tipped and he fell. He was on the trailer in order ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo