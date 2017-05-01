Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / HR Connection: The $10 million Oxford comma

HR Connection: The $10 million Oxford comma

By: Frank A. Cania May 1, 2017 0

I’ll admit that, until recently, I had not considered writing an article on the impact of a single punctuation mark — an Oxford comma in this instance. As a professional, my writing has evolved and improved over the years, due in large part to my wife’s patient tutoring and proofreading. A lifelong fan of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo