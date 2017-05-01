Legal Bytes: Explaining the taxation of intellectual property

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



What is considered “intellectual property” for tax purposes? The Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) has a rather expansive definition of intellectual property, which includes patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, software, contractual rights, goodwill and covenants not to compete, many of which fall under the definition of “capital asset.” How the Code treats various IP depends ...