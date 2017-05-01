MCBA President’s Message: 14th Amendment protects Americans’ freedom

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The 14th Amendment was enacted in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War. In what had been a fierce and ongoing constitutional battle between state rights and federal power, the 14th Amendment in essence made the federal courts the ultimate guardian of every American citizen’s individual rights of due process and equal protection, irrespective ...