Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / MCBA President’s Message: 14th Amendment protects Americans’ freedom

MCBA President’s Message: 14th Amendment protects Americans’ freedom

By: Mark J. Moretti May 1, 2017 0

The 14th Amendment was enacted in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War. In what had been a fierce and ongoing constitutional battle between state rights and federal power, the 14th Amendment in essence made the federal courts the ultimate guardian of every American citizen’s individual rights of due process and equal protection, irrespective ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo