Mortgages filed April 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 24, 2017 83   Brighton HUMES, ELISABETH A & TURRI, JEFFERY M Property Address: 193 GREENAWAY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3224 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $25,000.00   Churchville MILLSPAUGH, JUSTIN & MURILLO, SABRINA Property Address: 6572 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9446 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $199,500.00   East Rochester COCHRANE, GAIL L & COCHRANE, JAMES L Property Address: 119 WAITEFIELD AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY ...

