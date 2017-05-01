Don't Miss
Home / Law / New York sealing bill starts in October

New York sealing bill starts in October

Legislation supported by defense counsel and DAs

By: Bennett Loudon May 1, 2017 0

Starting in October, New York state residents will be able to apply to have up to two misdemeanors and one non-violent felony criminal conviction sealed if they meet certain conditions. The legislation passed along with the latest state budget is intended to make it easier for individuals who have stayed out of trouble to apply for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo