Outstanding Jurist Award: Richard Dollinger’s writing skill complements his judicial career

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



If Richard Dollinger’s application to be a reporter for a major newspaper such as the New York Times had been successful, he may never have gone on to become a lawyer, a New York Supreme Court justice and winner of this year’s MCBA’s Outstanding Jurist Award. Fortunately, the 7th Judicial District judge still has plenty of ...