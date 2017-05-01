Second Circuit -Tax Shelter: Chai v. Commissioner

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Tax Shelter Taxable Self-Employment Income – Deficiency Jurisdiction – Partnership Losses Chai v. Commissioner 15-1653(L) Judges Katzman, Wesley and Carney Background: The parties’ appeals relate to the petitioner tax payer’s alleged underreporting of his income in his 2003 tax return as a result of a $2 million payment received for the ...