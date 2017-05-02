Don't Miss
Home / News / International / Accused Benghazi ringleader Abu Khattala challenges US evidence in new court files

Accused Benghazi ringleader Abu Khattala challenges US evidence in new court files

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu May 2, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - A Libyan militant charged with leading the lethal 2012 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi will ask a federal judge to throw out his statements to American authorities during his overseas capture and interrogation for 13 days aboard a U.S. Navy vessel. The move to toss terrorist suspect Ahmed Abu Khattala's statements ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo