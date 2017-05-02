Don't Miss
Home / News / Bar Association of Erie County president dies suddenly

Bar Association of Erie County president dies suddenly

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2017 0

Gregory T. Miller, a partner at Roach, Brown, McCarthy & Gruber PC, in Buffalo, and president of the Bar Association of Erie County, died unexpectedly Friday, April 28. He was 46. Miller’s funeral is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. “He’s the all-American boy,” said Mark Gruber, ...

