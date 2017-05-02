Bar Association of Erie County president dies suddenly

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gregory T. Miller, a partner at Roach, Brown, McCarthy & Gruber PC, in Buffalo, and president of the Bar Association of Erie County, died unexpectedly Friday, April 28. He was 46. Miller’s funeral is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. “He’s the all-American boy,” said Mark Gruber, ...