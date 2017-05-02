Commentary: Trump’s right; the Constitution is ‘archaic’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Is the Constitution archaic, as President Donald Trump implied recently in an interview with Fox News? The answer is a resounding yes — if you're an originalist, as Trump claims to be. The president unwittingly hit on the best possible justification for a living Constitution, which evolves to meet changing times. That evolution, of course, ...