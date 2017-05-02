Don't Miss
Home / News / Erie County man sentenced on child porn charges

Erie County man sentenced on child porn charges

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2017 0

An Erie County man convicted of federal child pornography charges has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. David Barraclough, 32, was charged on Nov. 12, 2014, with endangering the welfare of a child. While in custody on that charge, two people began cleaning out his apartment to be ...

