Fourth Department -Attorney Misconduct: Kimbrook Route 31 v. Bass

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney Misconduct Sanctions – Collateral Estoppel Kimbrook Route 31 v. Bass CA 16-01213 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action against the defendant based upon her conduct when representing the plaintiffs’ adversary in a foreclosure action. The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their complaint. Ruling: The ...