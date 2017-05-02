Don't Miss
Hearing on new evidence ordered in murder case

Defendant also claims ineffective counsel

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2017 0

A Buffalo man convicted of killing a 15-year-old girl in 2010 will get a hearing to consider possible new evidence that someone else committed the crime and to address the claim that the defense lawyer provided inadequate legal representation. Kevin J. Davis II, 31, a member of the Gangster Disciples, was convicted of firing a rifle ...

