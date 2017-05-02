Don't Miss
Home / Law / Man gets new mortgage fraud trial because of sleeping lawyer

Man gets new mortgage fraud trial because of sleeping lawyer

By: The Associated Press JOE MANDAK May 2, 2017 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A businessman will get a new trial on mortgage fraud charges because his defense attorney was seen sleeping by the judge, witnesses and the federal court jurors who convicted him last year. U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose ruled James Nassida was denied a fair trial because Stan Levenson dozed during the October trial. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo