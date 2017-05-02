Money Management: Tips for building a successful long-term portfolio

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A portfolio that can stand the test of time is one that uses both passive and active investment strategies. To better understand what I am speaking about, let’s first take a look at passive investing. This type of investing is when an investor buys and holds a security for an extended period of time. Overall, the ...