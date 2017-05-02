Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 25, 2017

Mortgages filed April 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 25, 2017 92     Brockport SELIG, PATRICIA M & PETER, SELIG Property Address: 8251 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1431 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $26,800.00 MOSHER, MELINDA M Property Address: 134 FRAZIER ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1609 Lender: DANIEL MORPHET Amount: $20,876.00 PAWLAK, MARION I & PAWLAK, STEVEN M Property Address: 20 CHANDON PL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1568 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 KEPLER, CHRISTOPHER M ...

