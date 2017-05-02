New effort launched to ban declawing of cats in New York

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press May 2, 2017 0

An effort to ban the declawing of cats in New York is back before lawmakers. Legislation to prohibit the procedure for aesthetic purposes has been introduced in the Senate and Assembly. Supporters include animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians who say declawing a cat is inhumane since it involves the amputation of a cat's toes back ...

