NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time Judge: Opinion 16-179

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time Judge Director of All-Female Volunteer EMT Service – Faith Based Community Opinion 16-179 Background: A full-time judge asks if she may serve as director of an all-female volunteer emergency medical technician service which responds to calls from women in a particular faith community who need emergency care and provides certain ...

