Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 25, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   BATTISTI, SANDRA Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BELLANCA, JEANETTE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC BLANDING, PATRICIA A Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BURGESS, JERRY D Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BURKE, RICHARD J Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA CALLAHAN, BRITTANY ...

