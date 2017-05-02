Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 25, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. BATTISTI, SANDRA Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BELLANCA, JEANETTE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC BLANDING, PATRICIA A Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BURGESS, JERRY D Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC BURKE, RICHARD J Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA CALLAHAN, BRITTANY ...