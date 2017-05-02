U.S. attorney who fought violent crime, corruption in Md. goes to Justice Dept.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

BALTIMORE - Rod J. Rosenstein had dedicated most of his career to prosecuting fraud, corruption and other white-collar crimes before he was tapped to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland in 2005. "It was a challenging time for the office," Rosenstein recalled. "Violent crime was at near-record levels in Baltimore City and had been for ...