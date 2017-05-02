Don't Miss
Home / Law / Verdict reversed because of flawed traffic stop

Verdict reversed because of flawed traffic stop

Defendant expected to be freed

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2017 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed a conviction on weapons charges because of an improper traffic stop. Pablo W. Lopez, 41, was convicted in February 2014 of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to up to nine years in prison. The conviction was reversed, the indictment ...

