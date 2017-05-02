Verdict reversed because of flawed traffic stop

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed a conviction on weapons charges because of an improper traffic stop. Pablo W. Lopez, 41, was convicted in February 2014 of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to up to nine years in prison. The conviction was reversed, the indictment ...