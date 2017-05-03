Don't Miss
Competency hearing ordered in burglary case

Judge improperly let defendant decide on jury charge

By: Bennett Loudon May 3, 2017 0

The Fourth Department has ordered a competency hearing and a new trial for a man who displayed unusual behavior in court before being convicted of second-degree burglary. James D. Minckler, 61, was convicted in March 2014 in Oswego County Court. The victims claimed they arrived at their home one night and saw a pickup truck backed into ...

