Competency hearing ordered in burglary case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Fourth Department has ordered a competency hearing and a new trial for a man who displayed unusual behavior in court before being convicted of second-degree burglary. James D. Minckler, 61, was convicted in March 2014 in Oswego County Court. The victims claimed they arrived at their home one night and saw a pickup truck backed into ...