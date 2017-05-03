Five-year probation sentence canceled

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Fourth Department has canceled part of a sentence that was added by a judge after the defendant had left the courtroom. On June 1, 2016, Steven R. Brandon was sentenced in Ontario County Court to 30 days, plus fines, surcharges, and suspension of his driver’s license by state Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran, who ...