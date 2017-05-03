Foster parent accused of sex abuse acquitted of all charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A New York foster parent accused of sexually abusing six of the more than 100 boys he cared for over two decades was acquitted of all charges Tuesday, a stunning defeat for prosecutors who said the case exposed lax oversight in the state's foster care system. Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu had maintained his innocence since his high-profile arrest ...