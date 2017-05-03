Fourth Department – Insurance Coverage: Nicotera v. Allstate Insurance Company

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance Coverage Named Insured – Course of Dealing Nicotera v. Allstate Insurance Company CA 16-00987 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The decedent owned a two-family home and the property transferred to an irrevocable family trust with the plaintiffs as trustees. At the time the decedent resided in the home ...