Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: Pacino v. Lewis

May 3, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Post-Collision Accident – Proximate Cause Pacino v. Lewis CA 16-00917 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action to recover damages for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The defendant’s tractor-trailer collided with a car driven by a second defendant after the ...

