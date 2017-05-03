Fourth Department – Water Damage: Papa v. Associated Indemnity Corporation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Water Damage Insurance Exclusion – Negligent Replacement of Utility Pole Papa v. Associated Indemnity Corporation CA 16-01136 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to recover for water damage they experienced in the basement of their commercial property alleging that one of the defendants was negligent ...