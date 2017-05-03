Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 26, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ALFONSO, PEDRO L 629 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $293.00 BAUER, MARC J 26 ELM PLACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 BELLES, DAVID J 32 KILLEEN DRIVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo