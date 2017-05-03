Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BILLETT, DIANA 103N HIDDEN CREEK LANE, HAMLIN, NY 14464 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS Amount: $3,222.89 BRISBANE, JOSHUA 864 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: ...

