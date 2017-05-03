Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 26, 2017 59   Brockport LEACH, PATRICK E & LEACH, TERESA J Property Address: 172 GARY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2672 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $190,795.00 DUPREE, LIANNE K & DUPREE, MATTHEW A Property Address: 9817 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9421 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $9,200.00 PERRINE, DEBORAH A & PERRINE, FREDERICK E Property Address: 78 FRAZIER ST, BROCKPORT, NY ...

