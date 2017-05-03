New York Senate Democrats persist in push for Trump’s taxes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York Democrats aren't backing down from their plan to get at Donald Trump's tax records. The Senate minority on Tuesday attempted unsuccessfully to force a vote in the Republican-led chamber that would require the state to release five years of state tax information for any president or vice president who files a New York state ...