No sentence reduction for woman in 2012 ambush shootings

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to reduce the sentence of a woman who provided the firearms used by a man to fatally shoot two firefighters and wound two others in a Rochester suburb on Christmas Eve in 2012. A U.S. District Court judge in Rochester recently denied a motion by ...