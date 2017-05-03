Don't Miss
Home / News / Government State / NY’s Assembly approves use of marijuana as PTSD treatment

NY’s Assembly approves use of marijuana as PTSD treatment

By: The Associated Press May 3, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers are gaining momentum in a measure to expand medical marijuana coverage to those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Currently, medical marijuana in New York can only be used to treat serious illnesses such as cancer and Lou Gehrig's disease. The New York Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2pWLnmC ) the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo