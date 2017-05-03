Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Stevens v. Rite Aid Corporation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Americans with Disabilities Act Essential Job Functions – Immunization Stevens v. Rite Aid Corporation 15-277-cv(L) Newman, Lynch, and Droney Background: The parties appealed from a jury verdict in a case brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The judgment awarded substantial damages to the plaintiff on his claims for wrongful termination, retaliation, ...