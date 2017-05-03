Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Stevens v. Rite Aid Corporation

May 3, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Americans with Disabilities Act Essential Job Functions – Immunization Stevens v. Rite Aid Corporation 15-277-cv(L) Newman, Lynch, and Droney Background: The parties appealed from a jury verdict in a case brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The judgment awarded substantial damages to the plaintiff on his claims for wrongful termination, retaliation, ...

