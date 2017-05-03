Trials & Tribulations: Can Iron Man successfully fight off a copyright infringement action?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

We have all seen Iron Man duke it out on the big screen, but now his strength is being tested in court. In the recent case of Horizon Comics Productions, Inc. v. Marvel Entertainment, LLC, et al., pending in the Southern District of New York, the creators of a comic book series known as Radix ...