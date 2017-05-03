Western NY lawyers honored for pro bono work

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Two western New York lawyers were among 17 recipients of 2017 President’s Pro Bono Service Awards from New York State Bar Association President Claire P. Gutekunst. Paul B. Watkins, a solo practitioner focusing on family and matrimonial law with an office in Fairport, was recognized in the Seventh Judicial District. Watkins does pro bono work at the ...