Don't Miss
Home / News / Western NY lawyers honored for pro bono work

Western NY lawyers honored for pro bono work

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017 0

Two western New York lawyers were among 17 recipients of 2017 President’s Pro Bono Service Awards from New York State Bar Association President Claire P. Gutekunst. Paul B. Watkins, a solo practitioner focusing on family and matrimonial law with an office in Fairport, was recognized in the Seventh Judicial District. Watkins does pro bono work at the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo