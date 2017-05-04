Alanis Morissette’s former manager sentenced to 6 years for taking millions from her

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Travis M. Andrews May 4, 2017 0

"I've got one hand in my pocket," Alanis Morissette famously sang. So too, it turns out, did her former manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz, who stole more than $7 million from the singer and others. Schwartz, 47, wept in court as he was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8.6 million restitution, ...

