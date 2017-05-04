Andrew Streb | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2017 0

Andrew Streb has been promoted to project manager at LeChase Construction Services LLC. Streb will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Streb has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, including owning and operating his own residential contracting business. He joined LeChase in ...

