Buffalo man admits selling drugs to overdose victim

A Buffalo man has admitted to selling heroin to a man who later died. Damian Hicks-Bailey, 22, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. Hicks-Bailey faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million. On July 1, 2015, the West ...